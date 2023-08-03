Haferland Week festival kicks off in Transylvania

The 11th edition of the Haferland Week festival, the event dedicated to promoting the culture and traditions of the Transylvanian Saxon community, takes place between August 3 and August 6.

The event will be held in ten localities in the region historically known as Haferland: Archita, Saschiz, Homorod, Rupea, Criț, Roadeș, Meșendorf, Cloașterf, Bunești, and Viscri. This year's theme is "Sustainability in the Cultural Landscape of Haferland,” according to G4Media.

At this year's edition, besides the already established events such as the traditional Saxon balls, organ and Saxon music concerts, lectures, folk dance performances, film screenings, photo and traditional costume exhibitions, folk costume parade, etc., visitors will have the opportunity to witness the re-consecration of the Evangelical Church in Rupea. This recently restored architectural ensemble includes a characteristic fortified enclosure wall typical for Saxon churches in Transylvania.

Another attraction for visitors will be the tours (some guided), including the famous hike to the "Stejarul lui Crulici" (Crulici's Oak), a centuries-old tree. Those visiting the area can see oaks that are 400 or even 600 years old, laden with legends and local histories, almost at every step.

For the first time in over a decade of this event's history, the festival will take place under the high patronage of the Prince and Princess Alexander von und zu Liechtenstein, members of the princely house that has been ruling the state of Liechtenstein for over 300 years. Prince Alexander and his wife belong to one of the oldest princely houses in Europe, with roots dating back to the 12th century. Alexander is the son of Prince Philipp of Liechtenstein and the brother of the current head of state, Prince Sovereign Hans-Adam II.

