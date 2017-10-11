Hackers attack bankrupt Romanian insurer’s database

A ransomware virus, highly used by hackers, attacked on October 6 the database of Romanian bankrupt insurer Astra Asigurari, which is currently run by the judicial liquidator KPMG, reports Profit.ro.

The attackers have restricted through encryption the access to the company’s data, namely millions of claims and insurance contracts that also include the personal data of Astra clients. The attackers have requested a ransom to give access to the database, according to KPMG. This should be paid in bitcoin. The ransom amounts to USD 15,000-25,000 for each affected server.

The insurer’s database is extremely important because the liquidation process is only halfway through. Moreover, the company’s bankruptcy is investigated by prosecutors. The KPMG liquidator has recently published a report that pointed out to several of Astra’s shareholders as responsible for the bankruptcy.

Astra Asigurari was the largest insurance company. It was forced into bankruptcy in August 2015 after a decision of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

