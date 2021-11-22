RO extruded corn snacks producer Gusto ponders building plant abroad

Romanian puffcorn Gusto maker is facing the most difficult year in the company's history. Still, it continues investments in new production capacities and expansion abroad (EUR 10 mln this year alone) and ponders building a factory abroad - where it sends most of its output, Profit.ro reported.

About 60% of the production of the factory in Băicoi, Prahova, is delivered on foreign markets, in over 35 countries, in Europe, USA, Japan, Australia, New Zealand or the Middle East.

"The current context of the market is unique in the 30 years of existence of our company. Probably only in a state of war have such crises and blockages been encountered. Every department of the company and every segment of the business was affected. The price increases for raw materials, packaging, energy, etc., orders blocked for months and the chaotic behaviour in the market attracts large decreases in income and profit," says Eliodor Apostolescu, general manager and shareholder of Phoenixy, the company that produces Gusto puffcorn.

(Photo: Natallia Ploskaya | Dreamstime.com)

