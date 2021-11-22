Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 08:17
Business

RO extruded corn snacks producer Gusto ponders building plant abroad

22 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian puffcorn Gusto maker is facing the most difficult year in the company's history. Still, it continues investments in new production capacities and expansion abroad (EUR 10 mln this year alone) and ponders building a factory abroad - where it sends most of its output, Profit.ro reported.

About 60% of the production of the factory in Băicoi, Prahova, is delivered on foreign markets, in over 35 countries, in Europe, USA, Japan, Australia, New Zealand or the Middle East.

"The current context of the market is unique in the 30 years of existence of our company. Probably only in a state of war have such crises and blockages been encountered. Every department of the company and every segment of the business was affected. The price increases for raw materials, packaging, energy, etc., orders blocked for months and the chaotic behaviour in the market attracts large decreases in income and profit," says Eliodor Apostolescu, general manager and shareholder of Phoenixy, the company that produces Gusto puffcorn.

(Photo: Natallia Ploskaya | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/22/2021 - 08:17
Business

RO extruded corn snacks producer Gusto ponders building plant abroad

22 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian puffcorn Gusto maker is facing the most difficult year in the company's history. Still, it continues investments in new production capacities and expansion abroad (EUR 10 mln this year alone) and ponders building a factory abroad - where it sends most of its output, Profit.ro reported.

About 60% of the production of the factory in Băicoi, Prahova, is delivered on foreign markets, in over 35 countries, in Europe, USA, Japan, Australia, New Zealand or the Middle East.

"The current context of the market is unique in the 30 years of existence of our company. Probably only in a state of war have such crises and blockages been encountered. Every department of the company and every segment of the business was affected. The price increases for raw materials, packaging, energy, etc., orders blocked for months and the chaotic behaviour in the market attracts large decreases in income and profit," says Eliodor Apostolescu, general manager and shareholder of Phoenixy, the company that produces Gusto puffcorn.

(Photo: Natallia Ploskaya | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian FMCG distribution group Aquila aims to raise EUR 87.5 mln in IPO
04 November 2021
Business
Three entrepreneurs aim to combat food waste in Romania with new app
09 November 2021
RI +
Travel YouTubers spend a month in Romania: This country is so rich in great attractions
02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange