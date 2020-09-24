Groupama launches insurance for domestic tourism in Romania

Domestic tourism is no longer the risk-free business it used to be, after the coronavirus pandemic, and French group Groupama moved to grab the opportunities on the table by launching an insurance product dedicated to those traveling or planning other entertainment activities in the country.

Particularly of interest given the context, the product may be customized to include the reimbursement of the expenditures made in advance in case of an unforeseen event (medical, family-related, material, or legal) that prevents the client from benefiting from the planned trip (or stay, city break, camp, trip).

It reimburses the expenses incurred for services purchased in advance, such as event tickets, transport, accommodation, museum access tickets, concerts, spa & beauty experiences, leisure flights, nautical, or adventure activities.

The basic package of travel insurance in Romania includes insurance for medical emergencies and accidents, in the amount of EUR 10,000, respectively EUR 1,000, offering customers 24/7 access to the organization and direct settlement of assistance services.

The clients can add both adults and children to his insurance. Groupama Asigurări also has in its portfolio a travel insurance product for trips abroad, which, starting March, also covers the events caused by COVID-19.

(Photo: Pixabay)

