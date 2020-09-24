Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:30
Business
Groupama launches insurance for domestic tourism in Romania
24 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Domestic tourism is no longer the risk-free business it used to be, after the coronavirus pandemic, and French group Groupama moved to grab the opportunities on the table by launching an insurance product dedicated to those traveling or planning other entertainment activities in the country.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Particularly of interest given the context, the product may be customized to include the reimbursement of the expenditures made in advance in case of an unforeseen event (medical, family-related, material, or legal) that prevents the client from benefiting from the planned trip (or stay,  city break, camp, trip).

It reimburses the expenses incurred for services purchased in advance, such as event tickets, transport, accommodation, museum access tickets, concerts, spa & beauty experiences, leisure flights, nautical, or adventure activities.

The basic package of travel insurance in Romania includes insurance for medical emergencies and accidents, in the amount of EUR 10,000, respectively EUR 1,000, offering customers 24/7 access to the organization and direct settlement of assistance services.

The clients can add both adults and children to his insurance. Groupama Asigurări also has in its portfolio a travel insurance product for trips abroad, which, starting March, also covers the events caused by COVID-19. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 08:19
03 September 2020
Business
July figures don’t confirm hopes for domestic tourism recovery over summer
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:30
Business
Groupama launches insurance for domestic tourism in Romania
24 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Domestic tourism is no longer the risk-free business it used to be, after the coronavirus pandemic, and French group Groupama moved to grab the opportunities on the table by launching an insurance product dedicated to those traveling or planning other entertainment activities in the country.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Particularly of interest given the context, the product may be customized to include the reimbursement of the expenditures made in advance in case of an unforeseen event (medical, family-related, material, or legal) that prevents the client from benefiting from the planned trip (or stay,  city break, camp, trip).

It reimburses the expenses incurred for services purchased in advance, such as event tickets, transport, accommodation, museum access tickets, concerts, spa & beauty experiences, leisure flights, nautical, or adventure activities.

The basic package of travel insurance in Romania includes insurance for medical emergencies and accidents, in the amount of EUR 10,000, respectively EUR 1,000, offering customers 24/7 access to the organization and direct settlement of assistance services.

The clients can add both adults and children to his insurance. Groupama Asigurări also has in its portfolio a travel insurance product for trips abroad, which, starting March, also covers the events caused by COVID-19. 

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 08:19
03 September 2020
Business
July figures don’t confirm hopes for domestic tourism recovery over summer
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote