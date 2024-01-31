Grigorescu Mansion – An agritourism retreat in the Buzău Land UNESCO Global Geopark focused on artisan food production as a tourism experience

Partner Content

The Grigorescu Mansion, nestled in the tranquillity of Buzău County, offers an authentic experience for those who wish to explore rural Romania. It's a place where the focus is on the simple pleasures of reinvented local food, set against the backdrop of the Buzău Land UNESCO Global Geopark.

Conacul Grigorescu is an elegant manor house, an example of the neo-Brâncovenesc architectural style, located in Buzău County, Romania. Purchased in 2011 by Juranda and Thorsten, a German-Romanian couple, the location has been transformed over the past 10 years into a boutique retreat offering an authentic Slow Food and Travel experience in the heart of Romania. The guest house in the annexes of Conacul Grigorescu was opened in 2019, offering visitors an authentic place to stay.

All rooms were furnished with recycled and reconditioned items, demonstrating a commitment to sustainability and waste reduction. For instance, 80 years old wooden barrels were used for the ground floors of all rooms.

Juranda and Thorsten, have infused their passion for sustainable living and culinary passion into every corner of the location. As initiators of the Slow Food Community Buzau Land and accredited members of the international Slow Food Network, they are committed to reviving forgotten Romanian culinary traditions while incorporating international flavors, thus crafting a fusion cuisine that provides a unique taste of Romania.

Artisan food production

The majority of used produce, including fruits and vegetables, are harvested organically from own garden and orchards. The Carpathian forest, just a stone’s throw away, is a treasure trove of herbs, truffles, mushrooms, and forest fruits.

The mansion's culinary experience is centered around its artisanal productions. One of the guests' favourites is the naturally fermented goat's cheese. Made from local milk near the Mud Volcanoes, this cheese is a testament to simplicity and flavour. Several ripened varieties are available, for example with truffles and wild garlic. The cheese is integrated in many innovative dishes. Another popular product is the homemade bread, baked daily with flour from a local mill.

Dining with the Seasons

Dining at the Manor is a modest celebration of the region's produce. During the week, the estate offers Bed & Breakfast with a simple barfood dinner. At weekends, half board includes an extensive Slow Food dinner with regional produce prepared by Chef Juranda. A farm-to-table lunch tasting menu can be enjoyed in the farm's garden by booking online in advance.

Discover the UNESCO Geopark

Beyond the culinary aspect, the Grigorescu Mansion serves as an ideal base for exploring the Buzău Land UNESCO Global Geopark, with its rich geological formations, lush landscapes and tapestry of cultural heritage sites.

The guesthouse offers a wide range of activities, from hiking to e-bike hire, or simply relaxing in the mansion's gardens and pool, soaking up the tranquil surroundings.

Buy local products

Before leaving the location, guests can visit the food shop of the mansion. Under the brand name “Rafinețuri,” handcrafted fruit jams and vegetable preserves are offered, crafted according to innovative, reinvented traditional recipes, using natural fruits and vegetables. Additionally, high-quality products from the Slow Food Community Buzău are available. Great value is placed on the collaboration with local artisans and producers, whose products are promoted and presented in the shop.

Find out more at www.conaculgrigorescu.com.

*This is Partner Content.