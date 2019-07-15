Romania's Environment Ministry doubles budget for green car purchase program

Romania’s Environment Ministry has decided to double the budget available for the Rabla Plus program, which offers subsidies for the acquisition of green vehicles.

New tickets worth RON 15 million (EUR 3.2 million) will be available starting Monday (July 15) for those who want to buy electric or hybrid cars.

The program had an initial budget of RON 15 million, which has been fully used in about three months after its launch. The program offers tickets worth RON 45,000 (EUR 9,500) for the acquisition of all-electric vehicles and RON 20,000 (EUR 4,200) for plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Sales of electric and hybrid vehicles reached 2,285 units in the first five months of this year, up by 70% compared to the same period of 2018, according to statistics of the Association of Car Manufacturers and Importers – APIA. However, their share in the overall car sales is still low, at 3.4%.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]