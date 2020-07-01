Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 08:22
Business
RO Govt. adopts changes to “greed tax” ordinance by emergency ordinance
07 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government discussed on Monday, January 6, an emergency ordinance that brings changes to the much-debated emergency ordinance 114 adopted by the former PSD cabinet of Viorica Dancila in the last days of 2018, also known as the “greed tax” ordinance, Mediafax reported.

The Liberal Government led by prime minister Ludovic Orban initially passed these changes through a bill for which it took responsibility in front of the Parliament, at the end of last year.

However, PSD challenged the bill at the Constitutional Court thus blocking it.

Thus, the changes to ordinance 114 could not be enforced on January 1, 2020, as planned by the Government, which is why the Liberals decided to adopt an emergency ordinance to enforce those changes immediately, prime minister Orban explained on Monday.

One of the changes promoted by the Government is limiting the reference for traffic fines to RON 145 (EUR 30).

According to ordinance 114, the base for calculating traffic fines should have increased significantly starting January 1, 2020, to about RON 223 (EUR 47), which is 10% of the minimum gross wage.

The Government also said it would freeze the salaries of public officials, which would have grown based on ordinance 114, and delay the implementation of special pensions for some categories of local administration officials (mayors, deputy mayors).

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 08:22
Business
RO Govt. adopts changes to “greed tax” ordinance by emergency ordinance
07 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government discussed on Monday, January 6, an emergency ordinance that brings changes to the much-debated emergency ordinance 114 adopted by the former PSD cabinet of Viorica Dancila in the last days of 2018, also known as the “greed tax” ordinance, Mediafax reported.

The Liberal Government led by prime minister Ludovic Orban initially passed these changes through a bill for which it took responsibility in front of the Parliament, at the end of last year.

However, PSD challenged the bill at the Constitutional Court thus blocking it.

Thus, the changes to ordinance 114 could not be enforced on January 1, 2020, as planned by the Government, which is why the Liberals decided to adopt an emergency ordinance to enforce those changes immediately, prime minister Orban explained on Monday.

One of the changes promoted by the Government is limiting the reference for traffic fines to RON 145 (EUR 30).

According to ordinance 114, the base for calculating traffic fines should have increased significantly starting January 1, 2020, to about RON 223 (EUR 47), which is 10% of the minimum gross wage.

The Government also said it would freeze the salaries of public officials, which would have grown based on ordinance 114, and delay the implementation of special pensions for some categories of local administration officials (mayors, deputy mayors).

(Photo: Gov.ro)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote
23 December 2019
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40