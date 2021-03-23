Young Romanian farmers will get EUR 100 mln business start-up grants

Romanian farmers willing to set up farms will be given grants totaling EUR 100 million in 2021-2022, under the measure M6.1 on start-up aid for young farmers, announced agriculture minister Adrian Oros, Agerpres reported.

The individual assistance will increase from EUR 30,000-50,000 to EUR 50,000-EUR 70,000 respectively. The size of the grant depends on the structure and size of the project developed by the farmer.

The business plans that include environmental protection activities such as efficient manure management or precision agriculture will get higher scores.

Similarly, the business plans that include building and modernizing agri-food buildings and buying equipment to increase economic performance will bring extra points to the farmers. Finally, the scores are also higher for farmers who are part of associations, according to recent statements of the minister of agriculture.

