Politics

Romanian Govt. claims it is in line with the PNRR targets and milestones

02 May 2023

The execution of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) is "stable", and the Romanian Government has been able to successfully meet so far 72 targets and milestones, which brings about EUR 10 bln in Romania's accounts. Also, another 79 targets and milestones are in the process of implementation, which will bring an additional EUR 2.5 bln by the end of this year, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects (MIPE) said in a press release.

According to the release, quoted by Agerpres, Romania has completed a new stage of the dialogue with the European Commission on the payment of the second payment tranche of the PNRR, with a total net value of EUR 2.8 bln, and the payment request concerns 51 milestones and targets.

Separately, the Government will submit a list of modifications to the PNRR, including relating to the 9.4%-of-GDP cap on pension expenditures that would ideally be replaced with a more flexible guideline.

Romania also seeks to re-allocate the PNRR financing dedicated to Metro Line 4 (M4 Bucharest: section Gara de Nord - Filaret, 6 stations, length 5.2 km) to the Metro Line 6 (M6 Bucharest: section 1 Mai - Tokyo, 6 stations, length 6.6 km).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka/Dreamstime.com)

Politics

1

