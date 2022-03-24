Govt. adopts emergency ordinance providing financial support to Romanians hosting Ukrainians

The Romanian government approved on Wednesday, March 23, an emergency ordinance providing financial assistance to Romanians who have hosted or are hosting refugees from Ukraine.

For each person hosted, individuals will be able to receive RON 20/day for food expenses and RON 50/day for accommodation, government spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced, News.ro reported. According to him, the reimbursements will be paid from the budgets of the County Inspectorates for Emergency Situations, respectively the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

The money will be given to “individuals, volunteers, Romanians who, without necessarily waiting for a decision from the authorities, rushed from the very first day to open their doors, welcome Ukrainian neighbours and friends, into their homes,” Carbunaru said.

He also said that hotels and other accommodation facilities have also been included in this scheme. In this case, the government allocated RON 100/day for each refugee from Ukraine staying at a hotel and RON 50/day for each person hosted in a location provided by the Romanian state.

The reimbursement mechanism will be established by government decision, according to Dan Carbunaru. The document will also specify the period of granting this form of support to those who voluntarily help refugees.

According to March 23 data from the Romanian Border Police, more than 527,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. Most transit the country, travelling further to other countries, mainly Western Europe.

