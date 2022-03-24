Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Social

Govt. adopts emergency ordinance providing financial support to Romanians hosting Ukrainians

24 March 2022
The Romanian government approved on Wednesday, March 23, an emergency ordinance providing financial assistance to Romanians who have hosted or are hosting refugees from Ukraine.

For each person hosted, individuals will be able to receive RON 20/day for food expenses and RON 50/day for accommodation, government spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced, News.ro reported. According to him, the reimbursements will be paid from the budgets of the County Inspectorates for Emergency Situations, respectively the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

The money will be given to “individuals, volunteers, Romanians who, without necessarily waiting for a decision from the authorities, rushed from the very first day to open their doors, welcome Ukrainian neighbours and friends, into their homes,” Carbunaru said.

He also said that hotels and other accommodation facilities have also been included in this scheme. In this case, the government allocated RON 100/day for each refugee from Ukraine staying at a hotel and RON 50/day for each person hosted in a location provided by the Romanian state.

The reimbursement mechanism will be established by government decision, according to Dan Carbunaru. The document will also specify the period of granting this form of support to those who voluntarily help refugees.

According to March 23 data from the Romanian Border Police, more than 527,000 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24. Most transit the country, travelling further to other countries, mainly Western Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

#Ukraine
