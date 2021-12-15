Romania’s Govt. to keep in place fiscal allowances for constructions and IT&C

The Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD), the senior ruling party, assured that it would keep in place the existing fiscal facilities for strategic areas of the economy, such as the construction and IT&C industries.

Previous comments prompted concerns about PSD planning to waive the fiscal allowances with a view of boosting budget revenues and financing its 1% of GDP social expenditures package.

The costs of the fiscal allowances for these two sectors sum up to RON 5.1 bln (EUR 1 bln), with the sector of constructions weighing 4.5 times more than that of IT&C, Profit.ro reported.

At the same time, PSD hinted that it is going to tighten the efforts “so that employers pay their social contributions for pensions and health up to date.”

