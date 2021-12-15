Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 12/15/2021 - 08:14
Business

Romania’s Govt. to keep in place fiscal allowances for constructions and IT&C

15 December 2021
The Romanian Social Democratic Party (PSD), the senior ruling party, assured that it would keep in place the existing fiscal facilities for strategic areas of the economy, such as the construction and IT&C industries.

Previous comments prompted concerns about PSD planning to waive the fiscal allowances with a view of boosting budget revenues and financing its 1% of GDP social expenditures package.

The costs of the fiscal allowances for these two sectors sum up to RON 5.1 bln (EUR 1 bln), with the sector of constructions weighing 4.5 times more than that of IT&C, Profit.ro reported.

At the same time, PSD hinted that it is going to tighten the efforts “so that employers pay their social contributions for pensions and health up to date.”

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
1

