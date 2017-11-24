5.5 °C
Bucharest
Nov 24, 16:41

Romanian PM: Govt. to pass bill to keep IT employees’ wages at same level

by Romania Insider
Romania’s Government will come up with an emergency ordinance next week to keep IT employees’ wages at same level after several changes to the Fiscal Code come into force at the beginning of next year, prime minister Mihai Tudose said yesterday.

IT employees are currently exempt from paying the tax on income.

The IT sector is a priority and will remain a strategic priority for Romania, Tudose added.

“We want to support them, to contribute to the sector’s development. We will do the same with the income of disabled people,” he said.

The Government passed an emergency ordinance transferring the social contributions from employers to employees. The bill has been widely criticized, including by unions and employers’ associations. In its current form, the IT sector employees would be among the most affected by the tax changes.

