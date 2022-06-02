Radu Dumitrescu
Premium User
Submitted by radu.dumitrescu on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 16:41
Social

Govt. hands out electronic meal vouchers to 2.5 million Romanians at risk of poverty

02 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government has started handing out electronic vouchers to people in need as part of its “Support for Romania” program. The vouchers, worth RON 250 (EUR 50), will be distributed bi-monthly until January 2023 and are destined for those who are at risk of poverty.

Labour minister Marius Budăi announced on Thursday that the electronic meal vouchers are on their way to 2.5 million Romanians who are experiencing material deprivation, mostly retirees or disabled people with income below RON 1,500 (EUR 303), low-income single-parent families or low-income families with at least two children, and homeless persons.

The vouchers are part of the Government’s plan to counteract inflation and price hikes resulting from the war in Ukraine. Funding for the program comes from Romania’s state budget but also from EU funds.

The vouchers will be accepted in over 24,000 shops equipped with cash registers, and cannot be used to buy alcohol or cigarettes. “We’re only talking about foodstuffs, from bread, sugar, oil, rice, and whatever a person needs for consumption,” said the minister for European funds Marcel Boloș, quoted by ProTV.

The vouchers, essentially electronic cards, will be delivered by Posta Romana, the national postal service. Valentin Ștefan, the director of Posta Romana, promised that the recipients will get them in 5 days’ time.

Under the same program, the Government decided on Thursday, June 2, to grant RON 700 (EUR 142) financial support, in cash, to some 3.3 million retirees who earn less than RON 2,000 (EUR 404) per month. The financial support will be paid just once, in July. A similar support measure was implemented in January this year.

Food prices in Romania rose 13,5% in April 2022 compared to last year, contributing to an overall annual inflation rate of 13.8%, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The central bank also projected inflation to reach 14,2% this year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Normal
Radu Dumitrescu
Premium User
Submitted by radu.dumitrescu on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 16:41
Social

Govt. hands out electronic meal vouchers to 2.5 million Romanians at risk of poverty

02 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government has started handing out electronic vouchers to people in need as part of its “Support for Romania” program. The vouchers, worth RON 250 (EUR 50), will be distributed bi-monthly until January 2023 and are destined for those who are at risk of poverty.

Labour minister Marius Budăi announced on Thursday that the electronic meal vouchers are on their way to 2.5 million Romanians who are experiencing material deprivation, mostly retirees or disabled people with income below RON 1,500 (EUR 303), low-income single-parent families or low-income families with at least two children, and homeless persons.

The vouchers are part of the Government’s plan to counteract inflation and price hikes resulting from the war in Ukraine. Funding for the program comes from Romania’s state budget but also from EU funds.

The vouchers will be accepted in over 24,000 shops equipped with cash registers, and cannot be used to buy alcohol or cigarettes. “We’re only talking about foodstuffs, from bread, sugar, oil, rice, and whatever a person needs for consumption,” said the minister for European funds Marcel Boloș, quoted by ProTV.

The vouchers, essentially electronic cards, will be delivered by Posta Romana, the national postal service. Valentin Ștefan, the director of Posta Romana, promised that the recipients will get them in 5 days’ time.

Under the same program, the Government decided on Thursday, June 2, to grant RON 700 (EUR 142) financial support, in cash, to some 3.3 million retirees who earn less than RON 2,000 (EUR 404) per month. The financial support will be paid just once, in July. A similar support measure was implemented in January this year.

Food prices in Romania rose 13,5% in April 2022 compared to last year, contributing to an overall annual inflation rate of 13.8%, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). The central bank also projected inflation to reach 14,2% this year.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”