M&A

Romanian Govt. greenlights merger between Orange and former Romtelecom

22 December 2023

The Romanian Government has reportedly approved the merger between Orange Romania, the largest telecom group in the country, and the former state telecom company Romtelecom, in which Orange owns 54% of the shares and the Romanian state holds the remaining 46%.

According to industry sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar, the calendar of the merger will be made public in early 2024.

In 2022, Orange took over 54% of the former Romtelecom from the Greek group OTE, which is part of Deutsche Telekom.

This transaction allowed Orange to diversify its offer and provide integrated fixed-mobile service bundles to clients, thus consolidating its leading position in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kantver/Dreamstime.com)

The Romanian Government has reportedly approved the merger between Orange Romania, the largest telecom group in the country, and the former state telecom company Romtelecom, in which Orange owns 54% of the shares and the Romanian state holds the remaining 46%.

According to industry sources quoted by Ziarul Financiar, the calendar of the merger will be made public in early 2024.

In 2022, Orange took over 54% of the former Romtelecom from the Greek group OTE, which is part of Deutsche Telekom.

This transaction allowed Orange to diversify its offer and provide integrated fixed-mobile service bundles to clients, thus consolidating its leading position in Romania.

(Photo source: Kantver/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

