RO Govt. moves ahead with allocating Recovery and Resilience money

The allocation by sector and projects of the EUR 30 billion Romania expects to get from the EU under the Recovery and Resilience Plan is still under intergovernmental negotiation and will be analyzed this week, according to the minister of investments and European projects, Cristian Ghinea, quoted by G4media.ro.

Broadly, 11% of the money will be dedicated to education, 9% to health, and at least 28% to transport (rail, road, subway), according to a statement issued by the reformist platform USR-PLUS.

The EU Funds Ministry has received projects and reforms summing up to EUR 70 billion from other ministries and EUR 100 billion including the projects proposed by local administration and NGOs, Ghinea said, stressing that prioritization is a difficult task under these circumstances.

Eventually, Romania will include in the proposed National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) projects that require financing that totals 135% of the quota (EUR 30 bln).

Most of the European countries have proposed projects that total more than their quotas, Ghinea argued. He estimates that the final approvals from the European Commission and European Council on the PNRR will come "in September at the earliest."

(Photo: Mfe.gov.ro)

