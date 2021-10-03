Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 08:30
Politics

RO Govt. moves ahead with allocating Recovery and Resilience money

10 March 2021
The allocation by sector and projects of the EUR 30 billion Romania expects to get from the EU under the Recovery and Resilience Plan is still under intergovernmental negotiation and will be analyzed this week, according to the minister of investments and European projects, Cristian Ghinea, quoted by G4media.ro.

Broadly, 11% of the money will be dedicated to education, 9% to health, and at least 28% to transport (rail, road, subway), according to a statement issued by the reformist platform USR-PLUS.

The EU Funds Ministry has received projects and reforms summing up to EUR 70 billion from other ministries and EUR 100 billion including the projects proposed by local administration and NGOs, Ghinea said, stressing that prioritization is a difficult task under these circumstances.

Eventually, Romania will include in the proposed National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) projects that require financing that totals 135% of the quota (EUR 30 bln).

Most of the European countries have proposed projects that total more than their quotas, Ghinea argued. He estimates that the final approvals from the European Commission and European Council on the PNRR will come "in September at the earliest."

(Photo: Mfe.gov.ro)

[email protected]

