Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 07:57
Business
Romania’s Government prepares EUR 750 mln “package for SMEs”
14 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government is sketching a EUR 750 mln “direct aid” package for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), minister of economy Virgil Popescu announced on Monday, April 13.

He added that European funds minister Marcel Bolos is discussing this in Brussels.

Although not specified by minister Popescu, this “package” will be financed from the national budget.

Romania could then recover the money from the European Union budget as part of a broader, Union-level agreement.

“I have been talking to the prime minister, the minister of European funds, and the minister of finance to prepare this package to help small and medium-sized enterprises,” minister Popescu stated, quoted by Agerpres.

The measures will be designed not only to compensate for the losses incurred by SMEs but also to revive the economy and in the shortest time “to get to where we were at the beginning of the crisis.”

“We must try to derive benefits from this pandemic. I believe that many industries outside Europe will be relocated to the European area,” minister Popescu also said.

He estimates that Romania’s economy “plunged by some 30%-40%,” without explaining whether this refers to a specific month or quarter.

(Photo: Virgil Popescu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 07:57
Business
Romania’s Government prepares EUR 750 mln “package for SMEs”
14 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government is sketching a EUR 750 mln “direct aid” package for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), minister of economy Virgil Popescu announced on Monday, April 13.

He added that European funds minister Marcel Bolos is discussing this in Brussels.

Although not specified by minister Popescu, this “package” will be financed from the national budget.

Romania could then recover the money from the European Union budget as part of a broader, Union-level agreement.

“I have been talking to the prime minister, the minister of European funds, and the minister of finance to prepare this package to help small and medium-sized enterprises,” minister Popescu stated, quoted by Agerpres.

The measures will be designed not only to compensate for the losses incurred by SMEs but also to revive the economy and in the shortest time “to get to where we were at the beginning of the crisis.”

“We must try to derive benefits from this pandemic. I believe that many industries outside Europe will be relocated to the European area,” minister Popescu also said.

He estimates that Romania’s economy “plunged by some 30%-40%,” without explaining whether this refers to a specific month or quarter.

(Photo: Virgil Popescu Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19
09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand