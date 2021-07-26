Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Romania's Govt. seeks to encourage people to work after retirement age

26 July 2021
Those willing to keep working after the legal retirement age will be given certain facilities, such as counting twice their contributions to the social security fund - which will result in a more than proportional increase in their pensions when they decide to retire eventually.

Another option introduced by labour minister Raluca Turcan as a facility (although strictly financially speaking, it is not) is the permission to get the early pension (extended for those having worked under special conditions) at the same time with other incomes such as a wage from a private employer, according to Adevarul. At this moment, receiving the early public pension is possible for those deriving incomes from independent activities only.

In the next period, the government will prepare a new pension law, with a new calculation formula, the introduction of which is assumed by the government in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

The new formula for calculating the pension will be based on the number of points achieved by the beneficiary according to the principle of contributivity.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

