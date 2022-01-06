RO Govt launches call for innovative projects in microelectronics

The Romanian Ministry of Economy will launch a series of calls for innovative projects in microelectronics, with a view of allotting the EUR 0.5 bln dedicated to such projects in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Adevarul reported.

The applied research and first industrial deployment of the innovative technology are financed under the program.

The ministry is preparing the first call for projects under the program Important Projects of Common European Interest (IPCEI) on Microelectronics and Communications Technologies, between January 10, 2022 - February 4 2022.

"The applications, written in English, will be sent between January 17 and February 4, 2022, to the Ministry of Economy, and after receipt, until February 10, 2022, clarifications will be requested," the institution said.

The planned investments will be implemented mainly through participation or association in an important project of common European interest (IPCEI-ME), in which 19 Member States of the European Union, including Romania, have expressed their intention to participate.

Addressing technological, societal, and security challenges in Europe, the projects with a strong innovative component will be financially supported. This may include the necessary investments for the first industrial application. They must be integrated into the objectives defined at the European level for IPCEI ME / CT, explained the representatives of the Ministry of Economy.

(Photo: Phakorn Kasikij | Dreamstime.com)

