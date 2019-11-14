Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 08:45
Business
RO Govt. to operate “negative revision” of this year’s budget
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The revenues to budget as of the end of September are RON 21 billion (EUR 4.4 bln, 2% of GDP) behind the target set by the former Government, therefore a “negative revision” of the budget planning for this year is inevitable, the new finance minister Florin Citu announced on November 13 in a Facebook post, quoted by Economica.net.

The former Social Democrat Government has estimated revenues of RON 249 billion (EUR 52.4 bln) for the first nine months of 2019, but the actual revenues were RON 228 bln (EUR 48 bln), Citu stated.

He promised to provide more details in a press conference on November 14.

The revenues of the consolidated general budget amounted to RON 229 bln, representing 22.2% of the year’s projected GDP, compared with 21.7% of GDP in the same period of 2018.

The revenues were 11.6% higher than in the same period last year.

The budget deficit reached 2.8% of GDP in the first ten months of this year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/14/2019 - 08:45
Business
RO Govt. to operate “negative revision” of this year’s budget
14 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The revenues to budget as of the end of September are RON 21 billion (EUR 4.4 bln, 2% of GDP) behind the target set by the former Government, therefore a “negative revision” of the budget planning for this year is inevitable, the new finance minister Florin Citu announced on November 13 in a Facebook post, quoted by Economica.net.

The former Social Democrat Government has estimated revenues of RON 249 billion (EUR 52.4 bln) for the first nine months of 2019, but the actual revenues were RON 228 bln (EUR 48 bln), Citu stated.

He promised to provide more details in a press conference on November 14.

The revenues of the consolidated general budget amounted to RON 229 bln, representing 22.2% of the year’s projected GDP, compared with 21.7% of GDP in the same period of 2018.

The revenues were 11.6% higher than in the same period last year.

The budget deficit reached 2.8% of GDP in the first ten months of this year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 November 2019
Business
Romania hits the break on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Business
Romania’s new finance minister says previous Govt. used two budgets, “like Al Capone”
13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years
13 November 2019
Eco
Australian sailing vlogger of Romanian origin to help Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg get back to Europe
11 November 2019
Social
Who did the Romanians abroad vote for? Iohannis won in all major communities, except for Netherlands and Denmark
11 November 2019
Politics
USR+PLUS alliance will support president Iohannis in second round of Romania’s presidential elections
11 November 2019
OpEd
Romania presidential elections 2019: Who are the winners and the losers after the first round? - comment
11 November 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Partial results confirm that incumbent president and former PM move to second round - update

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40