Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 09:06
Politics
Romania's Govt. suspends transparency by emergency ordinance
03 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government has adopted an emergency ordinance (OUG 34/2020) that suspends some of the legal norms regarding the decision-making transparency and social dialogue prior to the enactment of new legislation during the state of emergency, the Concordia Employers' Confederation warns.

The Confederation emphasizes that this can seriously undermine the trust between the state and the citizens, indispensable in this period of crisis.

“Under these conditions, not only the fundamental social partnership between the Government, employers, unions and civil society is affected, but this also represents an invitation for the other institutions to act in the same manner. There is a real danger of interrupting the collaboration with both the executive and the legislative and local authorities, on certain projects that are not urgent, which can lead to serious slippages and result in regulations drafted under non-transparent conditions,” said Concordia representatives.

According to Concordia, the OUG opens the door for any normative act related to the COVID-19 pandemic - that is, a large part of the normative acts to be passed over the coming period - being exempted from mandatory endorsement by the Economic and Social Council or from other forms of decision-making transparency.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/03/2020 - 09:06
Politics
Romania's Govt. suspends transparency by emergency ordinance
03 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Government has adopted an emergency ordinance (OUG 34/2020) that suspends some of the legal norms regarding the decision-making transparency and social dialogue prior to the enactment of new legislation during the state of emergency, the Concordia Employers' Confederation warns.

The Confederation emphasizes that this can seriously undermine the trust between the state and the citizens, indispensable in this period of crisis.

“Under these conditions, not only the fundamental social partnership between the Government, employers, unions and civil society is affected, but this also represents an invitation for the other institutions to act in the same manner. There is a real danger of interrupting the collaboration with both the executive and the legislative and local authorities, on certain projects that are not urgent, which can lead to serious slippages and result in regulations drafted under non-transparent conditions,” said Concordia representatives.

According to Concordia, the OUG opens the door for any normative act related to the COVID-19 pandemic - that is, a large part of the normative acts to be passed over the coming period - being exempted from mandatory endorsement by the Economic and Social Council or from other forms of decision-making transparency.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports
02 April 2020
Entertainment
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: New management of Suceava County Hospital resigns as 200 doctors and nurses infected
02 April 2020
Social
United against the coronavirus: Romanian companies donate millions for hospitals
01 April 2020
Social
Life in a quarantined Romanian city: Video showing Suceava in the first day of Covid-19 lockdown goes viral
01 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: 27 confirmed infection cases at one of the largest hospitals in Bucharest
31 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: The city with most Covid-19 cases in Romania placed under lockdown
29 March 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Authorities increase penalties for those who don’t respect Covid-19 restrictions