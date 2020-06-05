Romania Insider
Romania's Govt. is looking to borrow EUR 1.2 bln from the population
06 May 2020
Romania's Finance Ministry plans to attract some RON 6 billion (EUR 1.2 bln) from the population as it has to finance a considerable budget deficit this year.

The Treasury is currently preparing to resume the mechanism used in 2015 and 2016 for issuing government securities through the banking system. The papers will then trade on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Ziarul Financiar has reported.

The Finance Ministry said it would announce the details of the new programs for borrowing from the population after the state of emergency will end.

The Finance Ministry also evaluates all financing options from international financial institutions that don't involve conditionalities, according to ZF. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)

1
 

