Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 08:07
Business
Romania's Govt. holds first informal consultations with investors
08 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban had a discussion behind closed doors on Tuesday, April 7, with representatives of the Coalition for Romania’s Development (CDR), an organization that brings together the most important business associations in Romania, most of which represent large multinational corporations.

The budget was high on the agenda, since the Government is preparing to operate the first budget revision - in fact, redo the budget planning for the year, after the coronavirus pandemic has hit the country.

Even some large companies, which hold enough cash, prefer taking advantage of the facility allowed by the Government and defer their payments to the budget as long as the outlook for economic recovery looks uncertain, according to sources familiar to the discussions, quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily. However, the CDR members are discussing the option of making the necessary payments to the budget on time.

As regards the Government’s own resources (not including the disbursements from the European Union), prime minister Ludovic Orban implied that they are rather limited. Romania can count only on EUR 1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), because the country has been running chronic wide current account deficits, PM Orban reportedly explained to the CDR representatives.

On the other hand, the public expenditures are going to be high as the funds disbursed for technical unemployment are estimated at RON 8 billion (EUR 1.66 bln) so far. The unemployment rate will remain high in the medium term, as 0.8-1.0 million workers who have returned from abroad will join another 0.8-1.0 mln workers who have lost their jobs at home, the daily reads quoting the conclusions of the consultations held at the Government’s headquarters.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 04/08/2020 - 08:07
Business
Romania's Govt. holds first informal consultations with investors
08 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban had a discussion behind closed doors on Tuesday, April 7, with representatives of the Coalition for Romania’s Development (CDR), an organization that brings together the most important business associations in Romania, most of which represent large multinational corporations.

The budget was high on the agenda, since the Government is preparing to operate the first budget revision - in fact, redo the budget planning for the year, after the coronavirus pandemic has hit the country.

Even some large companies, which hold enough cash, prefer taking advantage of the facility allowed by the Government and defer their payments to the budget as long as the outlook for economic recovery looks uncertain, according to sources familiar to the discussions, quoted by Ziarul Financiar daily. However, the CDR members are discussing the option of making the necessary payments to the budget on time.

As regards the Government’s own resources (not including the disbursements from the European Union), prime minister Ludovic Orban implied that they are rather limited. Romania can count only on EUR 1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), because the country has been running chronic wide current account deficits, PM Orban reportedly explained to the CDR representatives.

On the other hand, the public expenditures are going to be high as the funds disbursed for technical unemployment are estimated at RON 8 billion (EUR 1.66 bln) so far. The unemployment rate will remain high in the medium term, as 0.8-1.0 million workers who have returned from abroad will join another 0.8-1.0 mln workers who have lost their jobs at home, the daily reads quoting the conclusions of the consultations held at the Government’s headquarters.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania from the comfort of your home with our new Expat and Travel Guide in digital format! The 2020 edition is a perfect tool that helps you understand and discover Romania. Order your digital copy on Amazon!

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 April 2020
CSR
Lending a helping hand: Romanian NGOs, individuals are raising donations for fight against coronavirus
07 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Number of cases reaches 4,400
07 April 2020
Business
Financial and risk expert: Romania should “save” its consumers not companies to save the economy
07 April 2020
Business
Romania’s investors ask for EUR 30 bln "shock therapy" to save economy from long-term Covid-19 recession
06 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president to extend state of emergency due to COVID-19 by another month: This is not the time to relax
06 April 2020
Business
Startup that sells refurbished smartphones aims to conquer 10% of the smartphone market in Romania
06 April 2020
Letters
Guest post: Coronavirus in Romania - Fighting the war with toilet paper masks: moral courage or reckless thinking?
02 April 2020
Social
Coronavirus in Romania: Patients at Suceava County Hospital, released at midnight, without being tested for Covid-19, according to media reports