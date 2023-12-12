Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023

Google recently unveiled Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023. The list shows topics and people that generated the most interest, the most popular events, what interested Romanians in terms of movies, series, and recipes, or what questions they asked.

Earthquakes were the main theme of 2023 in the searches of Romanians on Google. The earthquake over 5 degrees Richter that occurred in Gorj in February, as well as the tragic earthquake that hit Turkey at the beginning of the year, generated a rapid increase in Google searches related to earthquakes.

A sharp increase in interest in artificial intelligence was also noted. Global events, such as the war between Israel and Hamas, and local ones such as the teachers' strike in Romania, were also on the list of searches.

Romanians also Googled the death of actress Rona Hartner, the latest iPhone model, and Oppenheimer. Two Romanian movies - Romina, VTM and Miami Bici 2 - were among the most searched in 2023, aside from Wednesday, a series shot in Romania.

Recipes and historical figures were also looked for, but also negotiation techniques, or sales techniques. The most searched game was Hogwarts Legacy, while Untold was in first place in searches among concerts/festivals, and Coldplay led in the band category.

Last but not least, Romanians searched Google for what and how to invest, with photovoltaic systems being the most searched investment field this year.

The top lists of the most popular Google searches in 2023 were created using "trending" lists: searches that recorded a sustained increase compared to 2022, over a considerable period. "Trending" lists are different from the most searched terms (expressions/words on Google, which include absolute volumes and tend to change very little from year to year). Analyzing trending searches allows for identifying specific interests of the year 2023.

Moments / Landmarks:

Earthquake

Chat GPT

Rona Hartner

Israel Gaza conflict

iPhone 15

Turkey Earthquake

Oppenheimer

Movies:

Oppenheimer

Barbie movie

Romina VTM

Culpa mia

Avatar 2

Miami bici 2

The Nun 2

John Wick 4

Series:

Wednesday

Ginny and Georgia

The last of us

Lia, my husband's wife

Golden boy

Clanul

Room 609

Groapa

How…?

How did Vlad Țepeș die

How is an earthquake produced

How is sourdough starter made

How to use the energy card

How to become a femme fatale

How to play rummy

How to make dandelion syrup

How is cholera transmitted

How to buy Hidroelectrica shares

What is…?

What is HAARP

What is vaginismus

What is Roxadustat

What is Hamas

What is graphene

What is fentanyl

