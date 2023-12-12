Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
Google recently unveiled Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023. The list shows topics and people that generated the most interest, the most popular events, what interested Romanians in terms of movies, series, and recipes, or what questions they asked.
Earthquakes were the main theme of 2023 in the searches of Romanians on Google. The earthquake over 5 degrees Richter that occurred in Gorj in February, as well as the tragic earthquake that hit Turkey at the beginning of the year, generated a rapid increase in Google searches related to earthquakes.
A sharp increase in interest in artificial intelligence was also noted. Global events, such as the war between Israel and Hamas, and local ones such as the teachers' strike in Romania, were also on the list of searches.
Romanians also Googled the death of actress Rona Hartner, the latest iPhone model, and Oppenheimer. Two Romanian movies - Romina, VTM and Miami Bici 2 - were among the most searched in 2023, aside from Wednesday, a series shot in Romania.
Recipes and historical figures were also looked for, but also negotiation techniques, or sales techniques. The most searched game was Hogwarts Legacy, while Untold was in first place in searches among concerts/festivals, and Coldplay led in the band category.
Last but not least, Romanians searched Google for what and how to invest, with photovoltaic systems being the most searched investment field this year.
The top lists of the most popular Google searches in 2023 were created using "trending" lists: searches that recorded a sustained increase compared to 2022, over a considerable period. "Trending" lists are different from the most searched terms (expressions/words on Google, which include absolute volumes and tend to change very little from year to year). Analyzing trending searches allows for identifying specific interests of the year 2023.
Moments / Landmarks:
- Earthquake
- Chat GPT
- Rona Hartner
- Israel Gaza conflict
- iPhone 15
- Turkey Earthquake
- Oppenheimer
Movies:
- Oppenheimer
- Barbie movie
- Romina VTM
- Culpa mia
- Avatar 2
- Miami bici 2
- The Nun 2
- John Wick 4
Series:
- Wednesday
- Ginny and Georgia
- The last of us
- Lia, my husband's wife
- Golden boy
- Clanul
- Room 609
- Groapa
How…?
- How did Vlad Țepeș die
- How is an earthquake produced
- How is sourdough starter made
- How to use the energy card
- How to become a femme fatale
- How to play rummy
- How to make dandelion syrup
- How is cholera transmitted
- How to buy Hidroelectrica shares
What is…?
- What is HAARP
- What is vaginismus
- What is Roxadustat
- What is Hamas
- What is graphene
- What is fentanyl
(Photo source: Marcel de Grijs | Dreamstime.com)