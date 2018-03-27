Good use of EU funds completely transforms this Romanian commune

A commune located close to the city of Alba Iulia, in the Transylvania region, is a successful example of the good use of EU funds. The local authorities have managed to completely transform the commune after attracting EU funding of over EUR 27 million.

The commune’s name is Ciugud. It is made up of six villages, namely Ciugud, Drambar, Hapria, Limba, Seusa and Teleac, being located at about 10 km away from Alba Iulia.

Gheorghe Damian has been mayor of Ciugud for almost 18 years. In a feature published by local Libertatea, he recalled the moment when he was first elected mayor of Ciugud, back in 2000, when the local administration had revenues of about RON 70,000, an accumulated debt of RON 300,000 and a single computer in the City Hall. Since then, Ciugud’s own revenues increased by about 3000%, rising from RON 70,000 to almost EUR 1 million.

With the help of EU funds, the commune now has paved roads between farmland, bicycle lanes, free Wi-Fi in all the villages’ public spaces, and parks. Moreover, the locals can pay their taxes online and, in the coming years, the City Hall also wants to develop a system of info-kiosks in each village, where locals can request to get online certain documents they need.

Another interesting fact is that part of the public lighting in Ciugud is produced ecologically, through a wind farm and solar panels, the investment being also made with European money, obtained through a grant from the Government of Norway, local Libertatea reported. The commune has also set up its own services of sanitation, road and green spaces maintenance, and snow removal, being the only one in the county to do this.

Last year, following a private investment, a modern golf resort was also opened in Teleac, in Ciugud commune. It has a 56 hectares surface, covering 18 courses totaling 6,518 meters, being the largest golf course in the country.

The commune’s transformation also attracts young people, who choose to move here not only because the commune is close to Alba Iulia but also because it offers a wide range of facilities. Ciugud currently has a population of 3,200 people, almost 500 more than 10 years ago.

The mayor of Ciugud was excluded from the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in January this year.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Primaria comunei Ciugud on Facebook)