Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 11/05/2019 - 08:31
People
German group Phoenix appoints new managing director at Romanian pharma retail chain
05 November 2019
German pharmaceutical distribution group Phoenix, which bought in 2018 the Romanian drug distribution firm Farmexim and Help Net pharmacies (including over 200 pharmacies at that time) from Romanian entrepreneur Ovidiu Buluc, has brought Sebastian Ring to lead the group's operations on the Romanian market, Ziarul Financiar reported.

A manager with 13 years of experience in Phoenix group, Sebastian Ring's priority is to expand the Help Net pharmacy chain, according to a press release of the company, after a recent acquisition.

Help Net has announced the takeover of the Proxi Pharm pharmaceutical network in Constanta and reaches 259 units in the country.

Romania’s Competition Council approved on October 29 the acquisition of three smaller local drug store chains, Tinos Farm, Flora Farm and Proxi-Pharm, by Help Net Farma, one of the biggest network of pharmacies, owned by German group Phoenix. Help Net will thus add 33 more units to its network.

(Photo: phoenixgroup.eu)

[email protected]

