Global Investment Group develops EUR 40 mln residential project in Bucharest

Global Investment Group announced an investment of EUR 40 million in a new residential project in Bucharest. Currently under construction close to the Mihai Bravu subway station, Global Residence Monolitului will comprise 240 apartments.

The new development will be delivered in two phases - 94 apartments in 2022 and 146 apartments in 2023. There will be two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses on the top floors.

The project consists of three buildings, GF + 13, GF + 15 and GF + 18. Upon completion, the 18-storey building within Global Residence Monolitului will be the tallest residential tower in Bucharest’s District 3, the company said.

The new construction provides an air-ride shelter, covering some 504 sqm at the second underground level. Also, a total number of 384 parking spaces will be built both underground and above ground to serve the entire development. At the same time, the square between the three towers will comprise a small green area and a playground for children.

Global Investment Group is the developer brand of the investor behind Global Residence projects, with over 2,000 apartments delivered on the Romanian market. The group was founded 18 years ago by local businessman Adrian Ruja.

(Photo source: the company)