Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy starts in Bucharest

Bucharest hosts the 12th edition of the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy this week, from May 15 to 18. The event features dozens of electoral debates and sessions on multiple topics related to the level of trust in democracy, attracting participants from around the world.

The Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy is a participatory conference that annually attracts over 500 participants from over 60 countries. It is organized by civil society organizations in partnership with local institutions.

In Romania, the conference will be hosted by Europuls - the Center for European Expertise, the Democracy International NGO, Bucharest City Hall, the University of Bucharest, and the Swiss Democracy Foundation.

The official sessions are held between May 15 and 18. With 72 debate sessions and 200 speakers, the central theme of the Global Democracy Forum revolves around the concept of "trust in democracy."

The topics to be debated during the event in Bucharest include Romania's future in the EU - electoral debate with candidates for the European Parliament elections; exchange of good practices between mayors; young people's participation in the national and European decision-making process; technology and its influence on mass media; trust in political representatives, institutions and mass media; the Ukraine war implications and its consequences for Romania, Moldova, and the Black Sea region; the future of security in the Black Sea region and energy prospects; and the future of cohesion policy and the development of European regions.

The organization of the international conference comes amid a significant electoral framework for Romania, with European, local, national, and presidential elections held in the country this year.

The Forum's complete program is available here.

