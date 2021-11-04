European Short Course Swimming Championships: Romanian Robert Glinţă wins bronze medal

Romanian swimmer Robert Glinţă won the bronze medal in the 50m backstroke event at the European Short Course Swimming Championships, which take place in Kazan, Russia.

Glinţă had a time of 22.74 seconds, a new national record.

Russian Kliment Kolesnikov won the gold with 22.47, and Italian Michele Lamberti silver with 22.65.

This is the third bronze medal for Glinţă at the European short course championships, after previous ones in the 100m backstroke event in 2017 in Copenhagen and in 2019 in Glasgow.

(Photo: Stefan Constantin/ Inquam Photos)

