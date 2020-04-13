RO railway group GFR gets license to operate in Greece

The Romanian Railway Group (Grup Feroviar Roman - GFR), part of the Grampet group controlled by Romanian businessman Gruia Stoica, has received from the European Union’s Agency for Railways (ERA) the Single Safety Certificate that allows it to operate in Romania and Greece, according to a statement of the company.

Thus, the Romanian operator will be able to perform freight rail transports, including the transport of hazardous goods throughout the entire railway network in Romania and on several routes in Greece including all major routes.

“This validation represents a first for the European railway industry, being the first safety certificate in the European Union granted for more than one country. It is yet another proof that GFR is an international operator, which manages to comply with international standards and compete with other operators in the region,” said Gruia Stoica, owner and president of Grampet.

Established almost 20 years ago, Grampet is one of the first multinationals founded in Romania and the largest railway group and private logistics operator in South-East Europe.

The flagship company of the multinational is the Romanian Railway Group (GFR), the largest private railway operator in Romania.

In related news, Grampet owner Gruia Stoica was sentenced by the Iasi Court to four years in jail for setting up an organized crime group and tax evasion. The decision is not final, according to Agerpres.

(Photo: Gabriel Petrescu/ Dreamstime)

