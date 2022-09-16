GfK: shift to low-end products, visible among Romanians since Q4 2021

Romanians spent 7.7% more on consumer goods (FMCG) in the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2021, but the advance was driven exclusively by inflation while volumes continued to decline at a pace similar to the same period in 2021 (-2.9% YoY), according to GfK Consumer Panels & Services data. The survey analyses the consumption behaviour of 6,000 households.

Prices have increased in 9 out of 10 monitored FMCG categories, GfK analysts say, Revistaprogresiv.ro reported.

"It is interesting to point out that downtrading is gaining momentum: in more and more categories, we notice that shoppers are shifting to cheaper products in order to keep their household expenses under control, in the context of rising prices. This phenomenon could be seen as early as the last quarter of 2021," explains Diana Scaunaşu, consumer panel director at GfK Romania.

Private brands, up to 30% cheaper than established brands, reached 25% of the consumer goods market.

As for the established premium brands of FMCG goods manufacturers, they posted a 5% increase (value terms) in the first half of 2022 - the equivalent of an 11% drop in volume terms.

Hypermarkets and traditional trade posted sales 4-5% higher YoY, while the supermarkets showed stagnation. This means discounters gain market share, which they attract from other formats.

Certain categories, such as coffee beans and ground coffee, yoghurt, milk-based desserts, pet food (food for pets), and cheese specialities, escaped, however, the downtrading trend.

