George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest resumes indoor concerts with audience

The George Enescu Philharmonic in Bucharest will deliver its first indoor concert of the year with an audience on Thursday, February 4.

The program includes works by François Boieldieu and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Tiberiu Soare will conduct the orchestra, performing alongside soloist Maria Bîldea.

Around 200 seats (30% of the capacity of the Athenaeum’s Grand Hall) will be available at the performance, which takes place in keeping with current Covid-19 norms.

A second performance is scheduled for February 5.

The concert starts at 19:00, access is allowed only until 18:50.

The Thursday performance will also stream on the Philharmonic’s website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel.

