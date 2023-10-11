Genesis Property: Garanti BBVA will reach 20 years of presence in YUNITY Park with the new lease extension

News from Companies

Genesis Property announces that Garanti BBVA, one of the most dynamic banks in Romania, extends its lease for another 5 years, maintaining the 7,200 sqm headquarters in YUNITY Park. Garanti BBVA thus reaches 20 years of constant presence in the same business campus.

By maintaining its presence in the same location since 2009 and extending the lease, Garanti BBVA confirms its commitment to optimal spaces and new trends in the balance between professional efficiency and the wellbeing of its employees, provided by the facilities and services of the YUNITY Park campus, an innovative project developed by Genesis Property.

“We are motivated by the solid partnership we have with Garanti BBVA, one of the reputed banks in Europe, recognized for its success in digital transformation, an essential component and a core value in the YUNITY Park project as well. We are delighted to be able to provide the over 1,000 employees who work, and will continue to do so, from the campus of the future, with benefits and creative destinations to inspire them on their professional journey. With the extension of the contract, Garanti BBVA will complete no less than 20 years of presence in our carefully designed spaces, with attention to innovation and the needs of the future,” said Liviu Tudor (in opening picture), Chairman, Genesis Property.

Garanti BBVA is a universal bank with a customer-oriented strategy and a strong focus on digitization and sustainability. Present in Romania since 1998, Garanti BBVA focuses on portfolio growth and quality, and is one of the healthiest financial institutions on the local market. The bank has a solid portfolio of acquisitions, expanding its digital channels and the range of quality banking products and services for all business segments: Retail, SME and Corporate.

"I am delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with Genesis Property. The real estate group's continued dedication to modernizing and upkeeping our headquarters building has not only provided us with an exceptional office environment, but also underscores our shared commitment to providing workspaces that precisely meet the needs of Garanti BBVA employees, encouraging innovation, optimizing efficiency and promoting future solutions," added Mustafa Tiftikcioğlu, CEO of Garanti BBVA Romania.

YUNITY Park is the first implementation of YUNITY, a globally unique commercial real estate concept that anticipates the way we will work in the future, offering a spectrum of alternative options and a benchmark for employee experiences. Among its outstanding destinations are an outdoor amphitheater with a capacity of 1,500 seats, a conference center for an audience of 540 people and a food hall of 4,000 square meters, all in the immediate vicinity of a 1,000 sqm of urban forest. They will work together for the flexibility, productivity and well-being of the employees in YUNITY Park, the business campus of the future.

About Garanti BBVA

Garanti BBVA is part of the Garanti BBVA Romania Group, along with Garanti BBVA Leasing and Garanti BBVA Credite de Consum, which complement the bank's offer with specific leasing products, fleet management services, and consumer loans. In 2023, the bank celebrated 25 years of active presence in the Romanian banking system.

Garanti BBVA Romania is owned by Garanti BBVA Turkey (TGB), the second largest private bank in Turkey. The majority shareholder of Garanti BBVA Turkey is the Spanish financial group Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).

About Genesis Property

Genesis Property is one of the most important owners, developers and operators of class A office buildings in Romania, with over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry and the first real estate group in the country to become a signatory and support the promotion of the 10 Principles of The UN Global Compact on human rights, work, the fight against climate change and environmental protection. The company owns and manages YUNITY Park and West Gate Business District, with over 150,000 square meters of office space occupied by major companies such as HP, Accenture, Societe Generale, Citibank, Ericsson, Garanti BBVA, Infineon, Luxoft, Yokogawa, Siemens and Alpha Bank , where more than 20,000 employees work.

In 2020, Genesis Property initiated the IMMUNE Building Standard™, an innovative global standard that certifies the resilience of buildings to health threats such as the Covid-19 pandemic. Through IMMUNE™, the company aims to sustainably contribute to the creation of the healthy buildings of the future.

Genesis Property made a commitment to adapt its investment and operational strategy in order to fully contribute to supporting the major objectives of the European Commission, assumed by the European Ecological Agreement, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Genesis Property is also the developer of the first private student campus in Romania, West Gate Studios, and the 4-star accommodation unit Studio One Accommodation Suites.

*This is a Press release.