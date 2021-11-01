Natural gas prices return toward normal at Bucharest Commodity Exchange

The prices for natural gas contracts traded on the Romanian Commodity Exchange (BRM), the most liquid trading platform in the country for this commodity, have continued to decline during last week.

Thus, according to the data published by BRM and quoted by Economica.net, the price of the natural gas contracts with delivery next year decreased to RON 270 (EUR 54) per MWh, for delivery in the first half of 2022 to RON 305 (EUR 61) per MWh, for delivery in the first quarter of 2022 to RON 390 (EUR 74) per MWh, and for delivery in December to RON 360 (EUR 72) per MWh.

The prices for the future gas contracts fell sharply across the whole of Europe last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to increase its gas supplies to the European Union after filling domestic warehouses. One-third of the natural gas consumed by Europe comes from Russia.

