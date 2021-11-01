Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/01/2021 - 08:07
Business

Natural gas prices return toward normal at Bucharest Commodity Exchange

01 November 2021
The prices for natural gas contracts traded on the Romanian Commodity Exchange (BRM), the most liquid trading platform in the country for this commodity, have continued to decline during last week.

Thus, according to the data published by BRM and quoted by Economica.net, the price of the natural gas contracts with delivery next year decreased to RON 270 (EUR 54) per MWh, for delivery in the first half of 2022 to RON 305 (EUR 61) per MWh, for delivery in the first quarter of 2022 to RON 390 (EUR 74) per MWh, and for delivery in December to RON 360 (EUR 72) per MWh.

The prices for the future gas contracts fell sharply across the whole of Europe last week after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to increase its gas supplies to the European Union after filling domestic warehouses. One-third of the natural gas consumed by Europe comes from Russia.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
1

