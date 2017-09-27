Gas & electricity prices for household consumers go up in Romania

Gas and electricity prices for household consumers in Romania will go up by 6%, respectively 5%, from October 1, according to a decision the National Authority for Energy Regulation (ANRE) passed yesterday.

Gas transactions on the energy bourse have had an average value of RON 72 per MWh since April 1 until now, ANRE president Emil Calota said. The price was close to the value estimated in the gas liberalization calendar that Romania has agreed upon with the European Commission, World Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The liberalization of gas prices for household consumers started on April 1.

The electricity price for the eight million households in Romania will also grow on average by RON 0.034 per kWh from October 1, according to official sources cited by local Economica.net.

[email protected]