Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 09/17/2021 - 08:17
Business

Garanti BBVA launches “green,” but not cheap, retail loans

17 September 2021
Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance, part of Garanti BBVA Group Romania, announced that it launched its first green loan “for individuals planning sustainable acquisitions.”

To encourage sustainable life choices, Garanti BBVA Consumer Finance says it “supports every customer by covering the last two instalments” out of for a maximum of 60 months.

The interest rate (starting from 10.5% interest, 10.67% DAE) reflects the rather loose conditions: the consumer loans are unsecured, with a value of up to RON 400,000 and a maximum period of 60 months (no minimum period specified - which is important because “the bank commits to pay the last 2 instalments of the loan, once the destination is proven”).

The customers can purchase an electric car or bicycle, sustainable home renovation products, solar panels for their houses, environmentally friendly home appliances, or pay the advance for a green house, for example. These are sustainable choices that can produce greater returns, in the long run, the bank explains.

BBVA Garanti charges DAE 9.37%, over 1pp less than the “green” loans, for the “Relaxed” consumer loans of roughly similar value and the repayment period.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

