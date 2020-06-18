Romania’s Gărâna Jazz Festival to take place this August

Unlike other musical events that were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s edition of Gărâna Jazz Festival will take place.

The event will be held between August 6 and August 9, in Gărâna, in western Romania’s Banat region.

Because of the current travel restrictions, only European musicians were invited to the event.

The lineup includes so far Rymden (Norway, Sweden), David Helbock Trio (Austria), Quadrivium – Markus Stockhausen & Jörg Brinkmann (Germany), Vasko Atanasovski Adrabesa Quartet feat. Michel Godard (Slovenia, Italy, France), Edgar Knecht meets Frederik Köster (Germany), Nik Bärtsch's Ronin (Switzerland), and Marius Pop Band, Emi Drăgoi Group and Van Der Cris (Romania).

Passes will go on sale at bilete.ro in limited number, in accordance with current restrictions about the number of people that can attend an outdoor event. Passes cost RON 360 (EUR 74).

The passes already purchased are valid for the August 6 – August 9 dates. Those who cannot attend can use the tickets for the 2021 edition or receive a voucher valid until the end of 2021.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]