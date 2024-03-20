Fundraising event Swimathon Bucharest opens registrations for 1,000 swimmer-fundraisers

The Bucharest Community Foundation recently launched registrations for the largest sports-themed fundraising campaign in Romania, Swimathon Bucharest 2024. The event is seeking 1,000 determined individuals to contribute and make 34 social impact projects possible.

During the six-week campaign, swimmer-fundraisers will mobilize supporters and raise the necessary funds for the implementation of projects targeting various aspects of community life. These include projects for children with cognitive and motor conditions, disadvantaged youths, individuals affected by oncological conditions and other serious illnesses, vulnerable mothers, environmental and animal protection, as well as cultural, educational, or sports initiatives.

As a swimmer-fundraiser, those interested have the opportunity to choose their preferred project and register by May 8. Whether they choose to participate individually or as a team, the swimathonbucuresti.ro platform allows them to receive donations from the moment of registration. This way, participants can mobilize their community of friends, family, and acquaintances, using swimming to demonstrate their commitment during the main event, which will take place at the Otopeni pool on June 15.

Swimathon Bucharest is the largest sports-themed fundraising campaign in Romania. The Community Foundation of Bucharest has been organizing the Swimathon campaign and similar events since 2013.

In eleven editions, it has supported 258 projects, for which over 4,800 people have swum, and more than EUR 1.2 million have been raised from 40,000 donors.

(Photo source: the organizers)