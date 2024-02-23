Fulfill.ro, the e-commerce logistics division of Mediapost Hit Mail, has reached a 37% increase in turnover in 2023

News from Companies

Fulfill.ro, the e-commerce logistics division of Mediapost Hit Mail, the largest integrator of direct marketing services in Romania, has reached a 37% increase in turnover in 2023 compared to 2022.

The growth of Fulfill.ro follows the evolution of the e-commerce market, as an increasing number of online stores decide to outsource their logistics services to a specialized partner. The peak in 2023 was in the last quarter when numbers were up 50% from the previous year.

'The market of e-commerce stores is one of the toughest markets in Romania, with a 'life expectancy' of less than 2 years. The entry barriers are very low, which is why every year many thousands of companies enter the market. However, about the same number close each year, because they are outcompeted by competitors offering lower prices, securing more competitive suppliers, and allocating marketing budgets more effectively.

The fierce battles in this market are fought over product quality and marketing strategies. Entrepreneurs who fail to understand this and attempt to handle everything on their own, - either personally or with employees who also need management - begin to struggle and often close the business. Fulfill.ro takes over all the logistical 'hassle' of e-commerce stores, offering operational precision and the ability to quickly scale up or down depending on the customer's sales, all at decent and variable prices', stated Marian Șeitan, General Manager Mediapost Hit Mail.

A significant increase was also registered in the number of online stores using the logistics solution offered by Fulfill.ro, which is 24% higher than in 2022. Most e-commerce businesses that utilize fulfillment services belong to industries such as DIY, beauty, electronics, household appliances, natural supplements, and non-perishable foods.

Fulfillment is the logistics outsourcing service of online stores and includes receiving goods from suppliers and storing them, processing, and packing orders, handing them over to couriers for delivery to end customers, and managing returns. In addition, choosing this kind of service comes with extra perks like insurance and authorizations, all included in the service price.

About Fulfill.ro

Fulfill.ro is Mediapost Hit Mail division specializing in e-commerce logistics. Launched in 2013, Fulfill.ro offers standard and customized services to online stores, and has a management capacity of 6000 orders per day.

About MEDIAPOST HIT MAIL

Mediapost Hit Mail SA, the largest integrator of direct marketing services in Romania, is 100% owned by French Post. The company has been present in the local market for 26 years and in 2023 had a turnover of 60 million euros and over 500 employees, in its 8 branches in Romania and 2 in Bulgaria. Mediapost Hit Mail offers integrated logistics solutions for consumer promotions and e-commerce, solutions for loyalty clubs, as well as multi-channel communication solutions (SMS, WhatsApp, email, call center), marketing databases, geo-marketing, marketing automation, and digital vouchers.

Mediapost Hit Mail manages a 12,500 sqm warehouse in Dragomirești and will move in 2024 to a 19,000 sqm space in the Chitila Logistics Hub industrial park, near the Bucharest ring road.

