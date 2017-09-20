FT: Romania must avoid association with Europe’s “bad boys”

Romania should avoid being associated with the “bad boys” of the ex-communist half of Europe, which would lead to the country losing influence in the EU, the Financial Times writes in a country-focused investment report.

One of the articles in this report suggests that Romania should remain an ally of Western Europe, and not fall under Russian influence. Moreover, the country shouldn’t follow the examples of Poland and Hungary, two countries in the region with “provocative behavior and undemocratic tendencies”. Otherwise, Romania could plunge again into the “diplomatic and economic backwater of Europe”.

The country should strengthen its public finances and business competitiveness. The article also suggests that Romania should aim to join the eurozone, but only if it is ready. “Naturally, Romania must not try to run before it can walk. If a country acquires eurozone membership before it is ready, there exists the danger of an economic catastrophe,” the article reads.

The FT report on Romania also focuses on the booming real estate market, the growing tech sector, and tourism in Transylvania. The Government’s changes in fiscal policy and the sovereign wealth fund are also tackled by this report, together with the poor infrastructure and the problems related to gas exploitation in the Black Sea.

