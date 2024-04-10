A new song launched last week by French DJ David Guetta together with American pop band OneRepublic – I Don’t Wanna Wait – has already climbed into Shazam’s Global Top 50, which shows the most “Shazamed” tracks in the world in the last week.

The song, which has everything it takes to become one of the Summer 2024 anthems, has been built on the refrain of a popular song in Romanian launched by Moldovan band O-Zone in 2003 – Dragostea din Tei.

Despite being launched before the era of online streaming, Dragostea din Tei is one of the most successful songs in Romanian ever, with over 213 million views on YouTube and more than 300 million hits on Spotify. After this hit, Dan Balan, one of the O-Zone members, has launched a series of international hits, none of which has come anywhere near the success of Dragostea din Tei.

David Guetta and OneRepublic are not the first international stars who got inspired from the O-Zone song. In 2008, American rapper T.I. and Rihanna launched the hit Live Your Life, which uses the opening tune of Dragostea din Tei. Their version has gathered over 300 million views on YouTube and more than 530 million listens on Spotify.

(Photo source: David Guetta's Instagram page)