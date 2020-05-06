Newsroom
Romanian seaside: Tourists can explore underwater archaeological ruins free of charge this summer
05 June 2020
Diving enthusiasts will have the chance this summer to explore the underwater remains of the ancient port of Tomis free of charge.

Within the Urbe Submersi project, 200 people accompanied by guides or diving instructors will have the opportunity to visit free of charge the remains of the ancient port of Tomis located in the Constanta Casino - Poarta 1 Port Constanta area, according to a press release quoted by News.ro. Before the start of the guided tour, visitors will benefit from specific diving training from the guides.

The free diving sessions will be organized every Monday from June 15 to July 27, subject to availability. There will be around 30 diving sessions per day.

Those interested can book a free diving session here. However, the organizers announced on the project’s Facebook page that all 200 available sessions have already been booked. Some sessions could become available for booking again if someone decides to cancel the reservation.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

