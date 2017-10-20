Franchise market in Romania to double in five years

The franchise market in Romania, which includes over 400 business concepts, is heading towards EUR 3 billion in revenues this year and has the potential to double in the next five years, reports Ziarul Financiar.

Romanian entrepreneurs are more interesting in scaling their businesses by selling franchises.

“There is room for growth in all sectors, but the preferred areas are HoReCa and services, where the growth is faster,” says Paul Voicu, managing partner francize.ro, a consultancy company that specializes in franchises.

Some 60% of the franchises on the local market are international brands.

