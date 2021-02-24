Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/24/2021 - 08:17
Capital markets

Fondul Proprietatea will continue cash distributions despite negative bottom line in 2020

24 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest investment fund, Fondul Proprietatea (FP), reported RON 103 million (EUR 21 mln) losses in 2020 compared to a net profit of RON 3.1 billion (EUR 667 mln) in 2019.

The main driver for the sharp deterioration in FP's profitability was the net unrealized loss from equity investments at fair value - RON 1.1 billion (EUR 226 mln).

In 2019, FP posted a RON 2.26 bln (EUR 466 mln) net gain generated by the appreciation of the shares in its portfolio.

In 2020, the value of FP's stakes in several companies dropped sharply amid the corrections on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic.

The value of the fund's stake in Aeroporturi Bucuresti dropped by RON 398.8 million as air traffic restrictions hit the company, and its bottom line slipped into the red.

The fund's stakes in OMV Petrom (SNP), in E-Distributie Banat, E-Distributie Muntenia, E-Distributie Dobrogea also dropped significantly.

On the upside, the value of the fund's stake in Hidroelectrica went up by RON 242 million due to its strong performance.

Fondul Proprietatea sold its whole stake in nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN) and another 3% stake in OMV Petrom (SNP) to finance its share buyback programs.

It also cashed in dividends worth RON 1.22 bln (EUR 250 mln) from the portfolio companies, higher than in 2019, as some of these companies also paid special dividends last year.

Thus, despite the accounting loss, the fund's manager Franklin Templeton plans to propose to the shareholders a cash distribution of at least RON 0.05 per share this year, which could be operated by decreasing the shares' face value.

The fund's share price registered a strong performance in the second part of 2020, following global stock markets' rebound.

The FP shares are up 8% since the beginning of this year and 26% in the last six months. Thus, the discount between the share price and the net asset value (NAV) per share has dropped under 10%. 

(Photo: Loveleyday12/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
15 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Remote patient monitoring could get much easier with a new smart patch developed by Romanian startup
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 02/24/2021 - 08:17
Capital markets

Fondul Proprietatea will continue cash distributions despite negative bottom line in 2020

24 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's biggest investment fund, Fondul Proprietatea (FP), reported RON 103 million (EUR 21 mln) losses in 2020 compared to a net profit of RON 3.1 billion (EUR 667 mln) in 2019.

The main driver for the sharp deterioration in FP's profitability was the net unrealized loss from equity investments at fair value - RON 1.1 billion (EUR 226 mln).

In 2019, FP posted a RON 2.26 bln (EUR 466 mln) net gain generated by the appreciation of the shares in its portfolio.

In 2020, the value of FP's stakes in several companies dropped sharply amid the corrections on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic.

The value of the fund's stake in Aeroporturi Bucuresti dropped by RON 398.8 million as air traffic restrictions hit the company, and its bottom line slipped into the red.

The fund's stakes in OMV Petrom (SNP), in E-Distributie Banat, E-Distributie Muntenia, E-Distributie Dobrogea also dropped significantly.

On the upside, the value of the fund's stake in Hidroelectrica went up by RON 242 million due to its strong performance.

Fondul Proprietatea sold its whole stake in nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN) and another 3% stake in OMV Petrom (SNP) to finance its share buyback programs.

It also cashed in dividends worth RON 1.22 bln (EUR 250 mln) from the portfolio companies, higher than in 2019, as some of these companies also paid special dividends last year.

Thus, despite the accounting loss, the fund's manager Franklin Templeton plans to propose to the shareholders a cash distribution of at least RON 0.05 per share this year, which could be operated by decreasing the shares' face value.

The fund's share price registered a strong performance in the second part of 2020, following global stock markets' rebound.

The FP shares are up 8% since the beginning of this year and 26% in the last six months. Thus, the discount between the share price and the net asset value (NAV) per share has dropped under 10%. 

(Photo: Loveleyday12/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 09:32
15 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Remote patient monitoring could get much easier with a new smart patch developed by Romanian startup
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments
11 February 2021
Language
Saying ‘I love you’ in Romanian: Romantic phrases for Valentine’s Day (or any other day)