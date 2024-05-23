Forum by ARIR 2024: New frontiers in Investor Relations, trends and European challenges for listed companies

News from Companies

The event will bring together local and international government representatives, such as the General Secretariat of the Government, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Financial Supervisory Authority, AMEPIP, as well as EFRAG, the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group;

The Bucharest Stock Exchange and over 30 other listed companies, most of which are part of the ARIR community, will be present at the event;

The topics on the agenda include trends and legislative changes impacting Investor Relations, such as accession to the OECD, sustainability reporting, and gender balance in company leadership;

Forum by ARIR 2024 will feature a panel dedicated to the Investor Relations profession, with presentations of career stories from capital market professionals.

ARIR (the Romanian Investor Relations Association), the promoter of the Investor Relations (IR) concept, announces the agenda and discussion topics for Forum by ARIR, the 6th annual edition. The event's central theme is "New Frontiers in Investor Relations: European Challenges" and it will take place on June 7th in Bucharest, starting at 9:00 AM. Among the over 25 speakers are high-level representatives of the Romanian capital market, representatives from EFRAG, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, AMEPIP, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF), the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), and the largest listed companies.

At Forum by ARIR 2024, recent trends and legislative changes impacting Investor Relations activities will be analyzed: accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), sustainability reporting, European directives and their transposition into capital market legislation (Law no. 24/2017), changes in the area of corporate governance, and gender balance in the leadership structures of listed companies.

"As the capital market develops and investment opportunities diversify, it is important for issuers to highlight their differentiating factor to remain visible in an increasingly competitive stock market system. As every year, we have designed an interactive conference format focused on current trends and legislative changes impacting Investor Relations activities in a constantly changing business and legislative landscape. The year 2024 is when we will frequently talk about professionals through the Upgrade IR program, with a panel dedicated to the Investor Relations profession and the presentation of career stories from capital market professionals." - Daniela Maior (Șerban), ARIR President, Partner VERTIK Group

Among the confirmed speakers there are:

Patrick de Cambourg, Chair EFRAG Sustainability Reporting Board;

Adrian Țuțuianu, Deputy Secretary General of the Government;

Mihai Precup, President, AMEPIP;

Luca Niculescu, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Coordinator for Romania’s OCDE accession process;

Gabriela Horga, Vice President, Financial Supervisory Authority;

Radu Hanga, President of the Board, Bucharest Stock Exchange;

Adrian Tănase, CEO Bucharest Stock Exchange;

Claudiu Cercel, Deputy CEO – Financial Markets Member of the Board, BRD;

Alexandru Chiriță, CEO, Electrica;

Marius Ștefan, Owner & CEO, Autonom Group;

Hagen Schweinitz, Global Practice Leader, Board & Governance Advisory Practice, Eric Salmon & Partners;

Marius Cara, Head of European Investments Bank’s office in Romania;

Aurel Bernat, Executive Manager Financial Institutions, Investor Relations and Investment Subsidiaries, Banca Transilvania;

Marius Dan, Deputy CEO, Corporate Strategy, Franklin Templeton;

Ana Bobircă, Membru of the Supervisory Board of Hidroelectrica and Independent Member of the Board of Directors of TTS;

Vlad Bodea, Co-Founder and Board Member, BENTO;

Alexandru Bonea, CEO, Meta Estate Trust;

Peter de Boer, Board Member, DN AGRAR Group;

Adriana Marin, Investor Relations Manager, OMV Petrom;

Răzvan Butucaru, Partner Financial Services & Advisory Leader, Mazars Romania;

Laura Negrișoiu, Sustainability Director, Mazars Romania;

Jean Dumitrescu, Investor Relations Director, AQUILA.

Forum by ARIR is an interactive conference format in which approximately 100 people actively involved or interested in the capital market will participate. Details on how to register for participation in Forum by ARIR 2024 and the complete event agenda can be found here.

The Strategic Parners of Forum by ARIR 2024 are: (ARIR Founding Member), Banca Transilvania (ARIR Associate Member), OMV Petrom (ARIR Associate Member), Antibiotice (ARIR Associate Member), Rompetrol (ARIR Associate Member), Nuclearelectrica (ARIR Founding Member), Autonom (ARIR Associate Member) și Mazars (ARIR Affiliate Member).

The Main Partners of the event are: Raiffeisen Bank International, Meta Estate, ACCA Romania.

Media Partners: Agerpres, Business Review, Feel the Markets, Financial Intelligence, Financial Market, IR Magazine, Juridice.ro, Money, Piața Financiară, Internetcorp, Nine O' Clock, Romania Insider, The Diplomat Bucharest, EventsMax.

Institutional Partners: Limitless, Klarmedia.

ARIR members are among the largest companies in Romania, sharing the common objective of implementing best practices in transparency, investor communication, and corporate governance, covering over 90% of market capitalization.

About the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR)

ARIR is the promoter of the Investor Relations (IR) concept in Romania and we believe that by following standards of transparency, corporate governance and proactivity in communicating with investors, our members will benefit from added value, attract funding more easily, have the reputation and trust necessary for the continued development of their business.

The Romanian Investor Relations Association - ARIR was founded at the initiative of Daniela Maior Serban in November 2018 together with the founding members: Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), ALRO, Franklin Templeton Management – Bucharest, Hidroelectrica, Nuclearelectrica, Teraplast, Transelectrica, and Tony Romani. The following companies have joined the community: Electrica, OMV Petrom, Antibiotice, Purcari, Salt Bank, BRK Financial Group, Banca Transilvania, Transgaz, MedLife, Romcarbon, Farmaceutica REMEDIA, Autonom, IMPACT Developer & Contractor, One United Properties, Transport Trade Services, Patria Bank, Connections Consult, BRD – Groupe Société Générale, Rompetrol, Agista, Mecanica Fină, AQUILA , Bento and ROMGAZ as Associate Members. ENVISIA, RTPR, Mazars, Marsh Broker de Asigurare – Reasigurare and Dentons became Affiliate.

