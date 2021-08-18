Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 08:16
Business

Romanian outsourcing group Fortech is looking to invest in local startups

18 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fortech, one of the biggest Romanian providers of outsourcing services for software development, has launched a new investment branch, Fortech Investments, and plans to invest in at least 15 local startups in the next two to three years.

Fortech Investments says it doesn't just offer capital, like most investment funds, but also the option of product and business development for ideas with great potential or of becoming partners with specialists from different fields who want to start a business.

"Nowadays, startups and entrepreneurs have much more diverse needs. That's why we operate in four different directions, depending on companies and entrepreneurs' degree of involvement and maturity. We want to create products internally, but, at the same time, to help others turn their vision into reality in the form of Joint Venture partnerships," said Valentin Filip, Managing Director Product Investments of Fortech Investments.

He added: "For startups, we have two rounds of financing - Pre-Seed or Seed - or we offer them the exit option, and we receive them within the Fortech Group, where they will be able to focus, as they should, on their business needs, without having to take care of resources, people or limited time."

Over the last five years, Fortech has invested more than EUR 4 million in 13 tech startups, most of them located in the United States. In the last year, however, it has focused on the Romanian market. Its latest major investment was in the telemedicine startup Telios, with an amount of EUR 400,000.

In the next two to three years, Fortech Investments plans to invest capital in over 15 tech startups and conclude at least 3-4 Joint Venture partnerships, especially in industries such as Health, Finance, Education, Transportation, or Production.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 07:36
02 August 2021
RI +
Romanian startups and projects bringing a fresh take on tourism and travel
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 08:16
Business

Romanian outsourcing group Fortech is looking to invest in local startups

18 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fortech, one of the biggest Romanian providers of outsourcing services for software development, has launched a new investment branch, Fortech Investments, and plans to invest in at least 15 local startups in the next two to three years.

Fortech Investments says it doesn't just offer capital, like most investment funds, but also the option of product and business development for ideas with great potential or of becoming partners with specialists from different fields who want to start a business.

"Nowadays, startups and entrepreneurs have much more diverse needs. That's why we operate in four different directions, depending on companies and entrepreneurs' degree of involvement and maturity. We want to create products internally, but, at the same time, to help others turn their vision into reality in the form of Joint Venture partnerships," said Valentin Filip, Managing Director Product Investments of Fortech Investments.

He added: "For startups, we have two rounds of financing - Pre-Seed or Seed - or we offer them the exit option, and we receive them within the Fortech Group, where they will be able to focus, as they should, on their business needs, without having to take care of resources, people or limited time."

Over the last five years, Fortech has invested more than EUR 4 million in 13 tech startups, most of them located in the United States. In the last year, however, it has focused on the Romanian market. Its latest major investment was in the telemedicine startup Telios, with an amount of EUR 400,000.

In the next two to three years, Fortech Investments plans to invest capital in over 15 tech startups and conclude at least 3-4 Joint Venture partnerships, especially in industries such as Health, Finance, Education, Transportation, or Production.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 07:36
02 August 2021
RI +
Romanian startups and projects bringing a fresh take on tourism and travel
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks