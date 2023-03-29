Fortech, a GlobalLogic company Featured as Leader in the IAOP® 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 List

News from Companies

For a second time, the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP®) named Fortech, a GlobalLogic company, among the world's best outsourcing service providers on the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® list. A “Rising Star” in the 2021 Global Outsourcing 100® list, the software provider now secured a listing as a “Leader”.

The Global Outsourcing 100® serves as a reference for companies seeking to elevate their products and business through technology.

Fortech, a GlobalLogic company, has been included in the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® list, an annual ranking of the world's best outsourcing service providers. To be featured on the list is considered one of the highest recognitions in the industry as IAOP® annually conducts an independent assessment of the capabilities of outsourcing service providers and advisors from around the world.

Through this listing, IAOP®, the global standard-setting association for outsourcing professionals, recognizes the innovators and organizations paving the way in the industry. The GO100® listing is an essential reference for businesses looking for the best companies in the outsourcing sector.

The repeated recognition of Fortech, a GlobalLogic company, in the IAOP® selection is based on Fortech’s continuous commitment to its clients and the forward and innovative thinking of the entire team. It is a testament to our ability to deliver the dynamic and reliable software offering and digital experiences the clients need today to keep in step with an evolving market.

“We have always tried to be not just a software services provider but a tech partner for its clients, one that brings added value in every step of the collaboration beyond the technical know-how and capacity to scale. Compared to the traditional outsourcing this means a higher responsibility in defining and managing the project in collaboration with the client, a thorough understanding of the business, agility and high attention to the deliverable’s quality. This approach has enabled us, for almost two decades, to help our clients grow their businesses.

We are honored that an independent panel of judges recognized Fortech's delivery excellence through our clients' references. To be commended as one of the best outsourcing providers in the world is an acknowledgment of the efforts of our entire organization”, said Călin Văduva, CEO of Fortech, a GlobalLogic company.

Companies of all sizes worldwide and across the entire outsourcing industry applied to be included on the list. Four areas are being considered and analyzed: Customer References, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP® customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

Only the companies that received the highest ratings were included on the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® list.

Thus, the Global Outsourcing 100® listing strengths Fortech's proven position as a reliable provider of software development services in the region and testifies to its capabilities of further growth as it enters a new stage of development as a wholly owned subsidiary of GlobalLogic.

“In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion,” said IAOP’s CEO, Debi Hamill. “We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, Fortech, a GlobalLogic company, on being included among the very best in the world.”

This new recognition by IAOP® continues the series of achievements Fortech, GlobalLogic company, has received from external entities for its business evolution, innovation, and culture. The latest accolades include the Deloitte “Best Managed Companies” in Romania certification, the Bosch Global Supplier Award and the acknowledgement by Catalyst as Employer of choice in Romania for two consecutive years.

About Fortech, a GlobalLogic company

Fortech, a GlobalLogic company, is a top provider of software services headquartered in Cluj-Napoca, Romania. The company covers the end-to-end development of a software product for clients in the Automotive, Manufacturing, eCommerce, Healthcare, Professional Services, Media and Communication, industries. Its approach to software engineering combines strong technology and process know-how, Agile delivery methods with predictable costs, and a blend of code quality practices and metrics refined over two decades.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic is a leader in digital engineering. We help brands across the globe design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating experience design, complex engineering, and data expertise—we help our clients imagine what’s possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the automotive, communications, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, semiconductor, and technology industries. GlobalLogic is a Hitachi Group Company operating under Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) which contributes to a sustainable society with a higher quality of life by driving innovation through data and technology as the Social Innovation Business.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit http://www.IAOP.org.

