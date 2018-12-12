Former Romanian bankers set up online financing platform for start-ups

Two former directors of Banca Transilvania, Andrei Dudoiu and Ionut Patrahau, have joined Daniel Mateescu, former Operations Manager of software producer Total Soft and entrepreneur Iulian Padurariu, to create the digital finance platform Human Finance.

The platform aims at helping entrepreneurs and investors get to know each other. By the end of 2019, Human Finance targets a number of 100 start-ups financed through the platform, while the number is expected to rise to 100,000 as the platform will expand regionally within three years, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

Human Finance aims to be a financing platform that connects entrepreneurs with potential investors and helps early-stage companies conduct a thorough and in-depth business analysis of their business.

“We were once again convinced that the lack of startup funding comes from their lack of experience. There is a lot of money in the market […]. There is a lack of projects, not a lack of funding. The role we want to take is to help entrepreneurs become experienced, to make investors comfortable with transparency, with trust, with the values that these innovative businesses promote. We focus on innovative business, new economy, sharing economy. This is because the digital economy is the one that will change the world,” said Ionut Patrahau.

[email protected]

(photo source: Pixabay.com)