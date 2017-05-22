Former health minister included in a top of social innovators in Romania

Romania’s former health minister Vlad Voiculescu, founder of MagiCamp, a camp dedicated to children with cancer, was included in a top of social innovators in Romania put together by Ashoka.

The top also includes Elena Calistru – president and co-founder of the civic involvement organization Funky Citizens, Tica Darie – founder of Made in Rosia Montana social enterprise (which sells handmade wool products), Oana Preda – one of the initiators of the Resource Center for Public Participation (CeRe), and Cristian Lupsa – founder of Decat o Revista magazine.

The top of social innovators and their supporters was made public last week during the event marking the launch in Romania of Ashoka, the largest global organization that supports social entrepreneurs and social innovation.

In recent months, Ashoka has made a map of social innovators in Romania, which comprises the names of almost 1,000 people who have been generating change in the country. The research also led to the top of social innovators and their supporters, which brings together over 30 of the best known names in social entrepreneurship.

Other people included in the top are Alexandru Ghita – president of Educativa association, Alina Kasprovschi – founding member of Bucharest Community Foundation, Alin Prunean – the founder of Agapis Foundation, Anca Gheorghica – founder and Mai Bine foundation, Angela Achitei – leads the Alaturi de Voi foundation and also received the Social Entrepreneur Of The Year award within the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program, Anna Cristina Burtea – founding member of Inima de Copil foundation, Ciprian Stanescu – president of Global Shapers Bucharest Hub, and Corina Puiu – co-founder Teach for Romania.

The top includes a total of 33 social innovators in Romania.

Irina Popescu, irina.popescu@romania-insider.com