Two former directors of the Bucharest Airports Company (CNAB) are being investigated by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) in a case where they are suspected of helping certain companies illegally extend their contracts for renting commercial spaces at Otopeni Airport.

The National Anticorruption Directorate ordered the 24-hour detention of the commercial director of the CNAB, George-Alexandru Ivan, and three other individuals, requesting a 30-day pre-trial detention for the four.

Ivan is also the former general director of the company. He is suspected of influence peddling, complicity in influence peddling, and use of non-public information or allowing unauthorized access to such information. According to prosecutors, on February 14 of last year, George-Alexandru Ivan allegedly allowed a company director access to non-public information about CNAB.

Also, placed under judicial control for 60 days is Bogdan-Serban Litoi, former director of the Airport Facilities Management Directorate Bogdan-Serban Litoi, who is suspected of bribery.

“The Management of the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) has taken note of the measures ordered by the National Anticorruption Directorate, concerning two CNAB employees. CNAB reaffirms its availability for collaboration with the judicial authorities and will make available to them all requested information and documents," CNAB said in a press release cited by News.ro. The company representatives stated that the two employees previously held director positions, but since 2022 they have been only employees.

The three other individuals in the case are not named. The first of these individuals has no special status. The second is an associate of a company that rents commercial spaces at Otopeni Airport, and the third is the general director of the company in question.

Prosecutors allege that, between January-November 2022, the first individual solicited a bribe from the director of the commercial space rental company and his associate. The bribe was allegedly requested through the accused George-Alexandru Ivan, the commercial director of CNAB. The bribes in question reached EUR 22 million, in four payments.

In exchange for the money, the individual implied that he had influence over the current general director of the National Company and over transportat minister Sorin Grindeanu. He also implied that he would persuade them to extend several commercial space rental contracts within the airport.

The associate of the space rental company allegedly solicited EUR 100,000 from the director of another company in the same industry, received under the guise of providing services.

In addition, between December 2021 and February 2023, Bogdan-Serban Litoi, the director of the Management Directorate, allegedly received EUR 15,000 from the associate of the company for the approval of a statement of work, with a delay of four months.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)