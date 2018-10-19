21 °C
Two former Banca Transilvania VPs launch platform for tech startups

by Romania Insider
Two former vice presidents of Banca Transilvania, Andrei Dudoiu and Ionut Patrahau, have teamed up to launch a new platform for local technology startups.

The platform, which is called Humanfinance, will provide training and mentorship to local tech startups and help them get financing.

“We want to help the progressive people segment that represents New Romania, and for these early-stage ventures, classic banking has limited possibilities,” Andrei Dudoiu told local Wall-street.ro.

Dudoiu left Banca Transilvania in March 2018, after being part of its management for 15 years. Ionut Patrahau left Banca Transilvania in 2009 and, since then, he was CEO of the Regina Maria private healthcare network and co-founded The Brain Institute, a neurosurgery center developed in partnership with the Monza Hospital.

